Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

5980 Dandridge Lane Unit 226 - 1

5980 Dandridge Lane · (858) 220-9017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5980 Dandridge Lane, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move in Special! $150 off 1st month!* On Approved Credit!

LISTING DETAIL Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central San Diego! It is a 1,0690 sq ft end unit home located on the 3rd floor. This home has an open living room layout, updated kitchen, granite counters, tile backsplash and new stainless appliances. The bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled with tons of storage and full sized washer and dryer located in the unit! A private balcony overlooking greenbelt awaits you!! Close to restaurants, shopping and transportation!

Available June 1, 2020
Address: 5980 Dandridge Unit 226, San Diego, CA 92115
Security Deposit same as rent Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Power, Cable, Phone.
INFORMATION CONTACT: Mission Real Estate Associates and Property Management
DRE# 01871183 Agent: Christina Rounds DRE# 01861996
Email: realestateguidesinsd@gmail.com ( email inquires only please)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

