5980 Dandridge Lane

Amenities
Remodeled top floor condo! Enjoy panoramic views from this condo perched up on the hill. Special features include: laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, recessed lighting, designer light fixtures & paint. This spacious 1 bedroom has a bright open floor plan with large windows & laundry right in the condo. Enjoy gentle breezes from the patio with access from both the living room & bedroom. Complex features secured garage parking and spa!