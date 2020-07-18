All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5980 Dandridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5980 Dandridge Lane
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:27 PM

5980 Dandridge Lane

5980 Dandridge Lane · (619) 200-5545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5980 Dandridge Lane, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 232 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Remodeled top floor condo! Enjoy panoramic views from this condo perched up on the hill. Special features include: laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, recessed lighting, designer light fixtures & paint. This spacious 1 bedroom has a bright open floor plan with large windows & laundry right in the condo. Enjoy gentle breezes from the patio with access from both the living room & bedroom. Complex features secured garage parking and spa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5980 Dandridge Lane have any available units?
5980 Dandridge Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5980 Dandridge Lane have?
Some of 5980 Dandridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5980 Dandridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5980 Dandridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5980 Dandridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5980 Dandridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5980 Dandridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5980 Dandridge Lane offers parking.
Does 5980 Dandridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5980 Dandridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5980 Dandridge Lane have a pool?
No, 5980 Dandridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5980 Dandridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5980 Dandridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5980 Dandridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5980 Dandridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5980 Dandridge Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity