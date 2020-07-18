5980 Dandridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Remodeled top floor condo! Enjoy panoramic views from this condo perched up on the hill. Special features include: laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, recessed lighting, designer light fixtures & paint. This spacious 1 bedroom has a bright open floor plan with large windows & laundry right in the condo. Enjoy gentle breezes from the patio with access from both the living room & bedroom. Complex features secured garage parking and spa!