San Diego, CA
598 W LAUREL STREET
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

598 W LAUREL STREET

598 West Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

598 West Laurel Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 W LAUREL STREET have any available units?
598 W LAUREL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 598 W LAUREL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
598 W LAUREL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 W LAUREL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 598 W LAUREL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 598 W LAUREL STREET offer parking?
No, 598 W LAUREL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 598 W LAUREL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 W LAUREL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 W LAUREL STREET have a pool?
No, 598 W LAUREL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 598 W LAUREL STREET have accessible units?
No, 598 W LAUREL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 598 W LAUREL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 598 W LAUREL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 598 W LAUREL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 598 W LAUREL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
