Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

5977 Agee St

5977 Agee Street · No Longer Available
Location

5977 Agee Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5977 Agee St have any available units?
5977 Agee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5977 Agee St have?
Some of 5977 Agee St's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5977 Agee St currently offering any rent specials?
5977 Agee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5977 Agee St pet-friendly?
No, 5977 Agee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5977 Agee St offer parking?
Yes, 5977 Agee St does offer parking.
Does 5977 Agee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5977 Agee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5977 Agee St have a pool?
No, 5977 Agee St does not have a pool.
Does 5977 Agee St have accessible units?
No, 5977 Agee St does not have accessible units.
Does 5977 Agee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5977 Agee St has units with dishwashers.
