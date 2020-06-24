All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5974 Caminito De La Taza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5974 Caminito De La Taza
Last updated April 26 2019 at 11:53 AM

5974 Caminito De La Taza

5974 Caminito De La Taza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5974 Caminito De La Taza, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
There are Amazing Panoramic Views from this Del Cerro home!! The lovely community of Del Cerro Heights is gated and situated on a hillside.

This two story home has a balcony on each level overlooking Mission Valley with views to the Pacific Ocean, Point Loma. The entry level has the main living area with decorative gas fireplace and wet bar, formal dining room, casual dining or breakfast nook, fully equipped kitchen, and a half bath. The lower level has two bedrooms, a laundry room ready for your equipment (gas or electric), and two full bathrooms. An attached two-car garage with remote access has room for storage.

Community amenities include a sparkling pool, tennis courts, and an exercise facility with state-of-the art equipment,and limited guest parking.

NO EVICTIONS! NO SECTION 8!

Small dogs (under 20 lbs.) or cats are okay with an additional $250 security deposit per pet (2pet max)

Property is occupied and shown by appointment only with a pre-screening.

*Excellent credit and rental history is required
**Resident pays all utilities except for trash

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,690, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,640, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5974 Caminito De La Taza have any available units?
5974 Caminito De La Taza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5974 Caminito De La Taza have?
Some of 5974 Caminito De La Taza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5974 Caminito De La Taza currently offering any rent specials?
5974 Caminito De La Taza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5974 Caminito De La Taza pet-friendly?
Yes, 5974 Caminito De La Taza is pet friendly.
Does 5974 Caminito De La Taza offer parking?
Yes, 5974 Caminito De La Taza offers parking.
Does 5974 Caminito De La Taza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5974 Caminito De La Taza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5974 Caminito De La Taza have a pool?
Yes, 5974 Caminito De La Taza has a pool.
Does 5974 Caminito De La Taza have accessible units?
No, 5974 Caminito De La Taza does not have accessible units.
Does 5974 Caminito De La Taza have units with dishwashers?
No, 5974 Caminito De La Taza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University