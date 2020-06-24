5974 Caminito De La Taza

Amenities

There are Amazing Panoramic Views from this Del Cerro home!! The lovely community of Del Cerro Heights is gated and situated on a hillside.



This two story home has a balcony on each level overlooking Mission Valley with views to the Pacific Ocean, Point Loma. The entry level has the main living area with decorative gas fireplace and wet bar, formal dining room, casual dining or breakfast nook, fully equipped kitchen, and a half bath. The lower level has two bedrooms, a laundry room ready for your equipment (gas or electric), and two full bathrooms. An attached two-car garage with remote access has room for storage.



Community amenities include a sparkling pool, tennis courts, and an exercise facility with state-of-the art equipment,and limited guest parking.



NO EVICTIONS! NO SECTION 8!



Small dogs (under 20 lbs.) or cats are okay with an additional $250 security deposit per pet (2pet max)



Property is occupied and shown by appointment only with a pre-screening.



*Excellent credit and rental history is required

**Resident pays all utilities except for trash



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,690, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,640, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

