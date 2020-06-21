All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

5964 Hughes St

5964 Hughes Street · No Longer Available
Location

5964 Hughes Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home located in San Diego with a 2-car garage, within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.

This home has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.

This home has central air conditioning, forced heating, a wood buring fireplace and ceiling fans. There is an enclosed patio room, washer and dryer hook-ups and a spacious fenced backyard with gardening service included.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking. Section 8 okay!

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4687651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5964 Hughes St have any available units?
5964 Hughes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5964 Hughes St have?
Some of 5964 Hughes St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5964 Hughes St currently offering any rent specials?
5964 Hughes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5964 Hughes St pet-friendly?
No, 5964 Hughes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5964 Hughes St offer parking?
Yes, 5964 Hughes St offers parking.
Does 5964 Hughes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5964 Hughes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5964 Hughes St have a pool?
No, 5964 Hughes St does not have a pool.
Does 5964 Hughes St have accessible units?
No, 5964 Hughes St does not have accessible units.
Does 5964 Hughes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5964 Hughes St has units with dishwashers.
