5964 Hughes St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home located in San Diego with a 2-car garage, within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.



This home has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for your kitchen storage needs.



This home has central air conditioning, forced heating, a wood buring fireplace and ceiling fans. There is an enclosed patio room, washer and dryer hook-ups and a spacious fenced backyard with gardening service included.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking. Section 8 okay!



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4687651)