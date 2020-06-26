5954 Rancho Mission Road

Amenities
Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes Unit!
This ground-level one bedroom condominium in Mission Valley's Rancho Mission Villas, features several upgrades including custom paint, tile floors, and granite countertops. The kitchen is equipped with electric stove, built-in microwave, fridge and dishwasher.
This community is across the street from a Trolley stop and 24hr Fitness. Also close by is Qualcomm Stadium, bus routes and shopping centers such as Fashion and Mission Valley. Off the I-8 freeway. The community has a pool, tennis courts and several laundry rooms. It comes with assigned parking.
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-small pet only (under 20lbs) with add'l deposit of $250. One pet max.
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
(619) 698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.