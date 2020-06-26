All apartments in San Diego
Location

5954 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes Unit!

This ground-level one bedroom condominium in Mission Valley's Rancho Mission Villas, features several upgrades including custom paint, tile floors, and granite countertops. The kitchen is equipped with electric stove, built-in microwave, fridge and dishwasher.

This community is across the street from a Trolley stop and 24hr Fitness. Also close by is Qualcomm Stadium, bus routes and shopping centers such as Fashion and Mission Valley. Off the I-8 freeway. The community has a pool, tennis courts and several laundry rooms. It comes with assigned parking.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-small pet only (under 20lbs) with add'l deposit of $250. One pet max.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
(619) 698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5954 Rancho Mission Road have any available units?
5954 Rancho Mission Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5954 Rancho Mission Road have?
Some of 5954 Rancho Mission Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5954 Rancho Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
5954 Rancho Mission Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5954 Rancho Mission Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5954 Rancho Mission Road is pet friendly.
Does 5954 Rancho Mission Road offer parking?
Yes, 5954 Rancho Mission Road offers parking.
Does 5954 Rancho Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5954 Rancho Mission Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5954 Rancho Mission Road have a pool?
Yes, 5954 Rancho Mission Road has a pool.
Does 5954 Rancho Mission Road have accessible units?
No, 5954 Rancho Mission Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5954 Rancho Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5954 Rancho Mission Road has units with dishwashers.
