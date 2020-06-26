5954 Rancho Mission Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated 24hr gym

Non-Smoking, No Vaping/E-Cigarettes Unit!



This ground-level one bedroom condominium in Mission Valley's Rancho Mission Villas, features several upgrades including custom paint, tile floors, and granite countertops. The kitchen is equipped with electric stove, built-in microwave, fridge and dishwasher.



This community is across the street from a Trolley stop and 24hr Fitness. Also close by is Qualcomm Stadium, bus routes and shopping centers such as Fashion and Mission Valley. Off the I-8 freeway. The community has a pool, tennis courts and several laundry rooms. It comes with assigned parking.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-small pet only (under 20lbs) with add'l deposit of $250. One pet max.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

(619) 698-7520

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.