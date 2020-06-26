All apartments in San Diego
5940 Kenwood Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

5940 Kenwood Street

5940 Kenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5940 Kenwood Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
range
oven
carpet
oven
range
w/d hookup
parking
garage
2bd 1ba house, 1 car garage, new carpet and paint

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5940-kenwood-st-san-diego-ca-92114-usa/c753487f-a5ed-4a36-a09a-10e9ee1029bb

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5022422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5940 Kenwood Street have any available units?
5940 Kenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5940 Kenwood Street have?
Some of 5940 Kenwood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5940 Kenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
5940 Kenwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5940 Kenwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 5940 Kenwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5940 Kenwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 5940 Kenwood Street offers parking.
Does 5940 Kenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5940 Kenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5940 Kenwood Street have a pool?
No, 5940 Kenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 5940 Kenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 5940 Kenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5940 Kenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5940 Kenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
