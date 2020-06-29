5922 Rancho Mission Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

Updated Condominium for Rent in Mission Valley. This 1st story home features hardwood flooring through out the home. The updated Kitchen with white cabinets and solid surface countertops. The Master Bedroom offers a 1/4 bathroom and walk-in-closet. New windows, Central Heating & Cooling and smart thermostat. Complex offers two swimming pools, several laundry rooms, tennis courts, BBQ area and club house. Conveniently located to shopping areas, Trolley, Freeways, Malls, Restaurants. 2 pet max under 35lb.