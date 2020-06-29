All apartments in San Diego
5922 Rancho Mission Rd

5922 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

5922 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Updated Condominium for Rent in Mission Valley. This 1st story home features hardwood flooring through out the home. The updated Kitchen with white cabinets and solid surface countertops. The Master Bedroom offers a 1/4 bathroom and walk-in-closet. New windows, Central Heating & Cooling and smart thermostat. Complex offers two swimming pools, several laundry rooms, tennis courts, BBQ area and club house. Conveniently located to shopping areas, Trolley, Freeways, Malls, Restaurants. 2 pet max under 35lb.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 Rancho Mission Rd have any available units?
5922 Rancho Mission Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 Rancho Mission Rd have?
Some of 5922 Rancho Mission Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 Rancho Mission Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5922 Rancho Mission Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 Rancho Mission Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5922 Rancho Mission Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5922 Rancho Mission Rd offer parking?
No, 5922 Rancho Mission Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5922 Rancho Mission Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5922 Rancho Mission Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 Rancho Mission Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5922 Rancho Mission Rd has a pool.
Does 5922 Rancho Mission Rd have accessible units?
No, 5922 Rancho Mission Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 Rancho Mission Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5922 Rancho Mission Rd has units with dishwashers.

