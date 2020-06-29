All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

5918 Rancho Mission Road

5918 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

5918 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 Rancho Mission Road have any available units?
5918 Rancho Mission Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5918 Rancho Mission Road have?
Some of 5918 Rancho Mission Road's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 Rancho Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Rancho Mission Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Rancho Mission Road pet-friendly?
No, 5918 Rancho Mission Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5918 Rancho Mission Road offer parking?
No, 5918 Rancho Mission Road does not offer parking.
Does 5918 Rancho Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Rancho Mission Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Rancho Mission Road have a pool?
Yes, 5918 Rancho Mission Road has a pool.
Does 5918 Rancho Mission Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5918 Rancho Mission Road has accessible units.
Does 5918 Rancho Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5918 Rancho Mission Road has units with dishwashers.
