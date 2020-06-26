5906 Rancho Mission Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna tennis court

Available Now for Immediate Move In!! Rent is $1500 Plus $50 for utilities to cover your water, sewer, and trash. Great Upper Level Unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Dual Paned Windows. There is a Air Conditioning wall unit, and a nice sized Balcony and a Storage closet. Located in a quiet area of the complex close to a complex fountain, pool, laundry, and assigned parking space. There are several secured laundry facilities that have all been upgraded with new machines and are accessible with a paid card. This complex boasts many fabulous features such as tennis courts, 2 pools, 2 Jacuzzis, sauna room, exercise and weight room, clubhouse, BBQ, and evening security! Located walking distance to the SD Trolley Station, 24Hr Fitness, and near to a variety of shopping and restaurants in Mission Valley and Fashion Valley. Qualcomm Stadium is right across the freeway! Easy freeway access to I-8, I-15, and I-805. Sorry, NO pets. Looking for tenant with great credit to sign a minimum year lease. Credit Screenings are a part of the application process. Please email agent the following for a showing:



