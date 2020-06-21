All apartments in San Diego
5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A

5886 Mission Center Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5886 Mission Center Rd, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 98914

2 bd, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage townhouse in Mission Valley up for rent. 1480 sqft. Each bedroom has a full private bathroom. Walking distance to Fashion Valley Mall. $2,550/month with water included. $2,000 deposit.

Master bedroom has walk-in closet.
Master bath has dual sink
Second bedroom has private full bathroom and 2 closets
Large balcony off of living room
Washer and dryer in garage
HUGE extra storage room/workshop in back of garage
Large extra storage room in back of garage
Central AC and heat
Community has pool and hot tub
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98914
Property Id 98914

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4697240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A have any available units?
5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A have?
Some of 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A currently offering any rent specials?
5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A pet-friendly?
No, 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A offer parking?
Yes, 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A offers parking.
Does 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A have a pool?
Yes, 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A has a pool.
Does 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A have accessible units?
No, 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A does not have accessible units.
Does 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A has units with dishwashers.
