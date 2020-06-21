5886 MISSION CENTER RD UNIT A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 98914



2 bd, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage townhouse in Mission Valley up for rent. 1480 sqft. Each bedroom has a full private bathroom. Walking distance to Fashion Valley Mall. $2,550/month with water included. $2,000 deposit.



Master bedroom has walk-in closet.

Master bath has dual sink

Second bedroom has private full bathroom and 2 closets

Large balcony off of living room

Washer and dryer in garage

HUGE extra storage room/workshop in back of garage

Large extra storage room in back of garage

Central AC and heat

Community has pool and hot tub

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98914

Property Id 98914



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4697240)