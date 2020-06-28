All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:45 AM

5878 Soledad Mountain Road

5878 Soledad Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

5878 Soledad Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5878 Soledad Mountain Road have any available units?
5878 Soledad Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5878 Soledad Mountain Road have?
Some of 5878 Soledad Mountain Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5878 Soledad Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
5878 Soledad Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5878 Soledad Mountain Road pet-friendly?
No, 5878 Soledad Mountain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5878 Soledad Mountain Road offer parking?
Yes, 5878 Soledad Mountain Road offers parking.
Does 5878 Soledad Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5878 Soledad Mountain Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5878 Soledad Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 5878 Soledad Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 5878 Soledad Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 5878 Soledad Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5878 Soledad Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5878 Soledad Mountain Road has units with dishwashers.
