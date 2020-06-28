5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Condo! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo for rent! 5830 Mission Center Road Unit D., San Diego, CA, 92123. 1440 sq ft.

This unit has a bright kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, sunny patio, fire place located in the living room and built in storage.

Newer washer and dryer in unit. Attached garage.



This condo is in a great location. Close to freeways and walking distance to the Art Institute of California and Friars Mission Center. Please reply through email or phone call if you would like to set up an appointment to see the property or have any questions!



