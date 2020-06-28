All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D

5830 Mission Center Road · No Longer Available
San Diego
Birdland
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5830 Mission Center Road, San Diego, CA 92123
Birdland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Condo! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo for rent! 5830 Mission Center Road Unit D., San Diego, CA, 92123. 1440 sq ft.
This unit has a bright kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, sunny patio, fire place located in the living room and built in storage.
Newer washer and dryer in unit. Attached garage.

This condo is in a great location. Close to freeways and walking distance to the Art Institute of California and Friars Mission Center. Please reply through email or phone call if you would like to set up an appointment to see the property or have any questions!

(RLNE5146385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D have any available units?
5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D have?
Some of 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D offers parking.
Does 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D have a pool?
No, 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D have accessible units?
No, 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 5830 Mission Center Rd. Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
