Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:15 AM

5765 Friars Rd

5765 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

5765 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2x2 condo 1 garage parking in beautiful Presidio Place Friars Rd $2175 mo 1 yr lease - This is a well desired area & property. It boasts pools, tennis courts, garage parking, beautifully maintained grounds and courtyards with ponds. There is a guard station where packages can be picked up. It is located close to all freeways, Sea World, Mission Bay, PB, Mission Beach, OB, downtown San Diego, the airport malls & much more.

Close to grocery stores, restaurants, schools, the YMCA is next door & the trolley is right down the street (walking distance).

This 2x2 condo has new carpet & fresh paint. Gas fireplace, a balcony, stackable in unit w/d, additional storage unit on the same floor, dw, frig oven/stove, trash compactor. built in storage in both bedrms, a full bathrm in the hall & a 1/2 bath in the master bedrm. $2175 a mo on a 1 yr lease, $2100 sec deposit (oac). Must make 3 x's the rent in verifiable income, have a credit score of 690+, no evicts or owing landlords, clean background history (this will all be checked).
NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND. NO PETS. ESA's/Service Animals ONLY prior to approval after our forms are filled out & verified.

Pictures are of exact unit. Available to show. Please email Helen: operations@bkbinc.com or put in a guest card & I will contact you. website: bkbinc.com & click on vacancies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5765 Friars Rd have any available units?
5765 Friars Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5765 Friars Rd have?
Some of 5765 Friars Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5765 Friars Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5765 Friars Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5765 Friars Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5765 Friars Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5765 Friars Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5765 Friars Rd offers parking.
Does 5765 Friars Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5765 Friars Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5765 Friars Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5765 Friars Rd has a pool.
Does 5765 Friars Rd have accessible units?
No, 5765 Friars Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5765 Friars Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5765 Friars Rd has units with dishwashers.

