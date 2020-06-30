5765 Friars Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool elevator tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool garage tennis court

2x2 condo 1 garage parking in beautiful Presidio Place Friars Rd $2175 mo 1 yr lease - This is a well desired area & property. It boasts pools, tennis courts, garage parking, beautifully maintained grounds and courtyards with ponds. There is a guard station where packages can be picked up. It is located close to all freeways, Sea World, Mission Bay, PB, Mission Beach, OB, downtown San Diego, the airport malls & much more.



Close to grocery stores, restaurants, schools, the YMCA is next door & the trolley is right down the street (walking distance).



This 2x2 condo has new carpet & fresh paint. Gas fireplace, a balcony, stackable in unit w/d, additional storage unit on the same floor, dw, frig oven/stove, trash compactor. built in storage in both bedrms, a full bathrm in the hall & a 1/2 bath in the master bedrm. $2175 a mo on a 1 yr lease, $2100 sec deposit (oac). Must make 3 x's the rent in verifiable income, have a credit score of 690+, no evicts or owing landlords, clean background history (this will all be checked).

NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND. NO PETS. ESA's/Service Animals ONLY prior to approval after our forms are filled out & verified.



Pictures are of exact unit. Available to show. Please email Helen: operations@bkbinc.com or put in a guest card & I will contact you. website: bkbinc.com & click on vacancies.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5498243)