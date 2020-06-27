All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5750 Friars Road 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5750 Friars Road 107
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

5750 Friars Road 107

5750 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5750 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Friars Road Condo - Property Id: 180625

First Floor Corner Unit 2bd/2bath. Has a pool and tennis court. Has 2 reserved parking spots (1 is covered) Plenty of street parking also. Close to USD and major freeways. Gated complex. In-unit laundry and laminate flooring throught the whole unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180625
Property Id 180625

(RLNE5378667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5750 Friars Road 107 have any available units?
5750 Friars Road 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5750 Friars Road 107 have?
Some of 5750 Friars Road 107's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5750 Friars Road 107 currently offering any rent specials?
5750 Friars Road 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 Friars Road 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5750 Friars Road 107 is pet friendly.
Does 5750 Friars Road 107 offer parking?
Yes, 5750 Friars Road 107 offers parking.
Does 5750 Friars Road 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5750 Friars Road 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 Friars Road 107 have a pool?
Yes, 5750 Friars Road 107 has a pool.
Does 5750 Friars Road 107 have accessible units?
No, 5750 Friars Road 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 Friars Road 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5750 Friars Road 107 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University