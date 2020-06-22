Amenities

575 6th Ave. #1502 Available 07/01/20 The Ultimate Urban Lifestyle - Available for July 1st move-in.



Corner unit with gorgeous views of downtown from the 15th floor! The gourmet kitchen features stone counters, double drawer dishwasher, & wine refrigerator. Floor to Ceiling Windows, Hardwood Floors thru-out Entire Residence, and a Large Private Balcony. In-unit washer/dryer.



Exclusive resort style amenities include Lap pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Club Room w/ catering kitchen. 2 assigned underground tandem parking spots and on-site security.



Located in the historic Gaslamp Quarter, a short walk to abundant dining and entertainment. Enjoy all that downtown living has to offer!



Rent: $3,200 per month

Security Deposit: $3,200



Application fee: $40 per adult over the age of 18 living in the unit

Lease terms: 1 year lease

Tenants responsible for: Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet

Landlord responsible for: Trash, Landscaping

Renters insurance required!

The HOA requires a $175 non-refundable move coordination fee, plus a $160 refundable deposit for damages.

No co-signers



Apply online: https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/1c026650-acf8-46ba-b364-1daa8f0c297e

For showings/questions, please contact our office at 619-607-7560 Mon-Fri, or Jenna@PasasProperties.com



