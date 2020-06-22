All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 575 6th Ave. #1502.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
575 6th Ave. #1502
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

575 6th Ave. #1502

575 6th Ave · (619) 607-7560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
East Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

575 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 575 6th Ave. #1502 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
575 6th Ave. #1502 Available 07/01/20 The Ultimate Urban Lifestyle - Available for July 1st move-in.

Corner unit with gorgeous views of downtown from the 15th floor! The gourmet kitchen features stone counters, double drawer dishwasher, & wine refrigerator. Floor to Ceiling Windows, Hardwood Floors thru-out Entire Residence, and a Large Private Balcony. In-unit washer/dryer.

Exclusive resort style amenities include Lap pool, Spa, Fitness Center, Club Room w/ catering kitchen. 2 assigned underground tandem parking spots and on-site security.

Located in the historic Gaslamp Quarter, a short walk to abundant dining and entertainment. Enjoy all that downtown living has to offer!

Rent: $3,200 per month
Security Deposit: $3,200

Application fee: $40 per adult over the age of 18 living in the unit
Lease terms: 1 year lease
Tenants responsible for: Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet
Landlord responsible for: Trash, Landscaping
Renters insurance required!
The HOA requires a $175 non-refundable move coordination fee, plus a $160 refundable deposit for damages.
No co-signers

Apply online: https://pasas.appfolio.com/listings/detail/1c026650-acf8-46ba-b364-1daa8f0c297e
For showings/questions, please contact our office at 619-607-7560 Mon-Fri, or Jenna@PasasProperties.com

(RLNE4090080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 6th Ave. #1502 have any available units?
575 6th Ave. #1502 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 575 6th Ave. #1502 have?
Some of 575 6th Ave. #1502's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 6th Ave. #1502 currently offering any rent specials?
575 6th Ave. #1502 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 6th Ave. #1502 pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 6th Ave. #1502 is pet friendly.
Does 575 6th Ave. #1502 offer parking?
Yes, 575 6th Ave. #1502 does offer parking.
Does 575 6th Ave. #1502 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 575 6th Ave. #1502 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 6th Ave. #1502 have a pool?
Yes, 575 6th Ave. #1502 has a pool.
Does 575 6th Ave. #1502 have accessible units?
No, 575 6th Ave. #1502 does not have accessible units.
Does 575 6th Ave. #1502 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 6th Ave. #1502 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 575 6th Ave. #1502?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity