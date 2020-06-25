All apartments in San Diego
5740 Avenida Circo

5740 Avenida Circo · No Longer Available
Location

5740 Avenida Circo, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3 bd 2 ba single level HOUSE, 2 car garage. Available May 20. OPEN HOUSE VIEWING IS PLANNED FOR SUNDAY MAY 19 FROM 1PM TO 3PM. Sorry no other viewing times available. Contact me through Zillow and request a YouTube link of property walk through video of the house and yard which will give you a very good idea of the layout and amenities to assist you in determining if this house will meet your
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 Avenida Circo have any available units?
5740 Avenida Circo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5740 Avenida Circo have?
Some of 5740 Avenida Circo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 Avenida Circo currently offering any rent specials?
5740 Avenida Circo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 Avenida Circo pet-friendly?
Yes, 5740 Avenida Circo is pet friendly.
Does 5740 Avenida Circo offer parking?
Yes, 5740 Avenida Circo offers parking.
Does 5740 Avenida Circo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5740 Avenida Circo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 Avenida Circo have a pool?
No, 5740 Avenida Circo does not have a pool.
Does 5740 Avenida Circo have accessible units?
Yes, 5740 Avenida Circo has accessible units.
Does 5740 Avenida Circo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 Avenida Circo has units with dishwashers.
