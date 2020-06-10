5722 University Ave

5722 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115 El Cerrito
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
elevator
Rent:$1325
Patio / Balcony Gated Community Controlled Access Covered and Assigned Parking Pool Two Laundry Facilities Good access Elevator Onsite Maintenance On-site Maintenance Gas Utility Included in Rent. Assigned Parking is available Surface Lot
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
