San Diego, CA
5722 University Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5722 University Ave

5722 University Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5722 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Rent:$1325

Patio / Balcony
Gated Community
Controlled Access
Covered and Assigned Parking
Pool
Two Laundry Facilities
Good access
Elevator
Onsite Maintenance
On-site Maintenance
Gas Utility Included in Rent.
Assigned Parking is available
Surface Lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 University Ave have any available units?
5722 University Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5722 University Ave have?
Some of 5722 University Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 University Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5722 University Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 University Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5722 University Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5722 University Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5722 University Ave does offer parking.
Does 5722 University Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5722 University Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 University Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5722 University Ave has a pool.
Does 5722 University Ave have accessible units?
No, 5722 University Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 University Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 University Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
