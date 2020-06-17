5715 Eldergardens St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

4 Bed/3 Bath Spacious Three level Home in San Diego - Spacious Three level home located in San Diego near schools, shopping and dining.



This home has tile and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Center island and plenty of counter top and cabinet space.



The family room has a gas fireplace, forced heating, ceiling fan and plenty of widows for cross breeze. Balcony off the master bedroom with views of the Valley. Washer and dryer hook ups, fenced backyard with gardener service, covered patio, pool and spa.



Rental Insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



