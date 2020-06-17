All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

5715 Eldergardens St

5715 Eldergardens Street · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Eldergardens Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
4 Bed/3 Bath Spacious Three level Home in San Diego - Spacious Three level home located in San Diego near schools, shopping and dining.

This home has tile and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Center island and plenty of counter top and cabinet space.

The family room has a gas fireplace, forced heating, ceiling fan and plenty of widows for cross breeze. Balcony off the master bedroom with views of the Valley. Washer and dryer hook ups, fenced backyard with gardener service, covered patio, pool and spa.

Rental Insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4215102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Eldergardens St have any available units?
5715 Eldergardens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5715 Eldergardens St have?
Some of 5715 Eldergardens St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 Eldergardens St currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Eldergardens St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Eldergardens St pet-friendly?
No, 5715 Eldergardens St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5715 Eldergardens St offer parking?
Yes, 5715 Eldergardens St offers parking.
Does 5715 Eldergardens St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Eldergardens St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Eldergardens St have a pool?
Yes, 5715 Eldergardens St has a pool.
Does 5715 Eldergardens St have accessible units?
No, 5715 Eldergardens St does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Eldergardens St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5715 Eldergardens St has units with dishwashers.

