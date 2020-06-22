All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

5712 Waring Road

5712 Waring Road · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Waring Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath House - Large 4 bed 2 bath home.
Beautiful restored wood floors throughout home.
High ceilings with beautiful wood beams.
Family room surrounded by beautiful windows and fireplace in the middle.
One of the rooms has private entrance.
Huge laundry room with tons of storage.
Large back yard.
Central A/C
Newly remodeled bathroom

$3600 rent
$1500 deposit

No dogs no cats

Call Silvia 619-403-1613

(RLNE5408034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Waring Road have any available units?
5712 Waring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 Waring Road have?
Some of 5712 Waring Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Waring Road currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Waring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Waring Road pet-friendly?
No, 5712 Waring Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5712 Waring Road offer parking?
No, 5712 Waring Road does not offer parking.
Does 5712 Waring Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Waring Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Waring Road have a pool?
No, 5712 Waring Road does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Waring Road have accessible units?
No, 5712 Waring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Waring Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Waring Road does not have units with dishwashers.

