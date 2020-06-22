5712 Waring Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath House - Large 4 bed 2 bath home.

Beautiful restored wood floors throughout home.

High ceilings with beautiful wood beams.

Family room surrounded by beautiful windows and fireplace in the middle.

One of the rooms has private entrance.

Huge laundry room with tons of storage.

Large back yard.

Central A/C

Newly remodeled bathroom



$3600 rent

$1500 deposit



No dogs no cats



Call Silvia 619-403-1613



(RLNE5408034)