All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5704 Dorothy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5704 Dorothy Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

5704 Dorothy Drive

5704 Dorothy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5704 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 doubles, 5 singles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
5704 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5704 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Dorothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5704 Dorothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5704 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
No, 5704 Dorothy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5704 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 5704 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5704 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5704 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5704 Dorothy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 Dorothy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5704 Dorothy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University