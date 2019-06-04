All apartments in San Diego
5689 Amaro Dr.
5689 Amaro Dr.

5689 Amaro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5689 Amaro Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5689 Amaro Dr. have any available units?
5689 Amaro Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5689 Amaro Dr. have?
Some of 5689 Amaro Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5689 Amaro Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5689 Amaro Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5689 Amaro Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5689 Amaro Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5689 Amaro Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5689 Amaro Dr. offers parking.
Does 5689 Amaro Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5689 Amaro Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5689 Amaro Dr. have a pool?
No, 5689 Amaro Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5689 Amaro Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5689 Amaro Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5689 Amaro Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5689 Amaro Dr. has units with dishwashers.
