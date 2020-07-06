Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5663 Meadows Del Mar
5663 Meadows Del Mar Drwy
No Longer Available
Location
5663 Meadows Del Mar Drwy, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5663 Meadows Del Mar have any available units?
5663 Meadows Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5663 Meadows Del Mar have?
Some of 5663 Meadows Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5663 Meadows Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
5663 Meadows Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5663 Meadows Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 5663 Meadows Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5663 Meadows Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 5663 Meadows Del Mar offers parking.
Does 5663 Meadows Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5663 Meadows Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5663 Meadows Del Mar have a pool?
Yes, 5663 Meadows Del Mar has a pool.
Does 5663 Meadows Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 5663 Meadows Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 5663 Meadows Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5663 Meadows Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
