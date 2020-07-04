All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5645 Friars Rd. #344.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5645 Friars Rd. #344
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:25 AM

5645 Friars Rd. #344

5645 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5645 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Located in Presidio Place, this 1br 1.5ba Condo is available now! With new carpets and fresh paint, the unit is sure to impress! The spaciousness of the unit coupled with it's central location will make this unit hard to beat. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave). For your comfort, you'll have central heat and a fireplace in the living room. Enjoy San Diego year round with the large patio. Both the parking garage and building have secured access. Guest parking is available with the guard at the entrance to the property. With the unit you would have access to the pool and hot tubs at your leisure. We are still showing the unit during these times so give us a call today to schedule your visit! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5645 Friars Rd. #344 have any available units?
5645 Friars Rd. #344 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5645 Friars Rd. #344 have?
Some of 5645 Friars Rd. #344's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5645 Friars Rd. #344 currently offering any rent specials?
5645 Friars Rd. #344 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5645 Friars Rd. #344 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5645 Friars Rd. #344 is pet friendly.
Does 5645 Friars Rd. #344 offer parking?
Yes, 5645 Friars Rd. #344 offers parking.
Does 5645 Friars Rd. #344 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5645 Friars Rd. #344 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5645 Friars Rd. #344 have a pool?
Yes, 5645 Friars Rd. #344 has a pool.
Does 5645 Friars Rd. #344 have accessible units?
No, 5645 Friars Rd. #344 does not have accessible units.
Does 5645 Friars Rd. #344 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5645 Friars Rd. #344 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University