5645 Friars Rd. #344

Located in Presidio Place, this 1br 1.5ba Condo is available now! With new carpets and fresh paint, the unit is sure to impress! The spaciousness of the unit coupled with it's central location will make this unit hard to beat. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave). For your comfort, you'll have central heat and a fireplace in the living room. Enjoy San Diego year round with the large patio. Both the parking garage and building have secured access. Guest parking is available with the guard at the entrance to the property. With the unit you would have access to the pool and hot tubs at your leisure. We are still showing the unit during these times so give us a call today to schedule your visit! Don't miss out!