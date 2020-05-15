Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom Near USD - If you are in need of a lease term between 6 to 12 months, this may be the rental home for you. Situated in the Morena neighborhood is this single-family home that is located at 5615 Riley Street in San Diego, CA. This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home. It has beautiful original hardwood floors, build-in cabinets in the bedrooms and a full wall fireplace. There are 2 additional rooms plus a 3/4 bath in the basement area.



Located in the immediate proximity of this home is the University of San Diego. Easy bike distance to Mission Bay, Old Town, Fashion Valley Shopping Center and numerous excellent restaurants along the way. There is no excuse for being bored. The proximity to beaches, bays, entertainment, shopping, downtown San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Sea World, are all the reasons needed to enjoy this wonderful property.



Lease Term Options: 6 to 12 months

Rental Rate: $2,599.00 per month

Security Deposit: $3100.00 (O.A.C.)



Pet Policy: 40 lbs and under. Maximum of 2 pets No aggressive breeds.

Pet Deposit: $300.00 per pet

Pet Rent: $25.00 per pet



Have more questions about this rental home? Reply to this ad today!



