Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

5615 Riley Street

5615 Riley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5615 Riley Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom Near USD - If you are in need of a lease term between 6 to 12 months, this may be the rental home for you. Situated in the Morena neighborhood is this single-family home that is located at 5615 Riley Street in San Diego, CA. This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home. It has beautiful original hardwood floors, build-in cabinets in the bedrooms and a full wall fireplace. There are 2 additional rooms plus a 3/4 bath in the basement area.

Located in the immediate proximity of this home is the University of San Diego. Easy bike distance to Mission Bay, Old Town, Fashion Valley Shopping Center and numerous excellent restaurants along the way. There is no excuse for being bored. The proximity to beaches, bays, entertainment, shopping, downtown San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Sea World, are all the reasons needed to enjoy this wonderful property.

Lease Term Options: 6 to 12 months
Rental Rate: $2,599.00 per month
Security Deposit: $3100.00 (O.A.C.)

Pet Policy: 40 lbs and under. Maximum of 2 pets No aggressive breeds.
Pet Deposit: $300.00 per pet
Pet Rent: $25.00 per pet

Have more questions about this rental home? Reply to this ad today!

(RLNE4120888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Riley Street have any available units?
5615 Riley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5615 Riley Street currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Riley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Riley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5615 Riley Street is pet friendly.
Does 5615 Riley Street offer parking?
No, 5615 Riley Street does not offer parking.
Does 5615 Riley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 Riley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Riley Street have a pool?
No, 5615 Riley Street does not have a pool.
Does 5615 Riley Street have accessible units?
No, 5615 Riley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Riley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5615 Riley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 Riley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5615 Riley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
