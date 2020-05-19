5605 Friars Rd Unit 272

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area elevator parking pool hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Cozy UNFURNISHED, NEWLY-PAINTED, 1 BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM CONDO on the friendly Mission Valley West neighborhood in San Diego.



The units comfy interior features include a tile floor and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with central, gas heating and air conditioning in the living room, for climate control. The exterior has a relaxing patio-- a cool spot for hanging out with family members or friends. Theres a storage area that renters can use located in the same level of the unit right next to the elevator.



It comes with 1 covered parking spot underneath the building. Theres also a self-service car wash located in the parking space.



Pets are OK in the unit. Smoking is prohibited on the property though.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, internet, and cable utilities. Whereas the HOA fees, water, sewage, and trash will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Tenants can freely use the shared swimming pool, shared sauna, hot tub, and tennis court!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Presidio Community Park, Presidio Park, and Mormon Battalion Memorial.



Bus lines:

88 Old Town - Fashion Valley - 0.3 mile

44 Old Town - Clairemont Square - 0.4 mile

105 Old Town - University City - 0.5 mile

10 Old Town - University/College - 0.8 mile



Rail lines:

Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.4 mile

COASTER - 0.8 mile



(RLNE5440863)