All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5605 Friars Rd Unit 272
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

5605 Friars Rd Unit 272

5605 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5605 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy UNFURNISHED, NEWLY-PAINTED, 1 BEDROOM, 1-BATHROOM CONDO on the friendly Mission Valley West neighborhood in San Diego.

The units comfy interior features include a tile floor and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with central, gas heating and air conditioning in the living room, for climate control. The exterior has a relaxing patio-- a cool spot for hanging out with family members or friends. Theres a storage area that renters can use located in the same level of the unit right next to the elevator.

It comes with 1 covered parking spot underneath the building. Theres also a self-service car wash located in the parking space.

Pets are OK in the unit. Smoking is prohibited on the property though.

Tenant pays electricity, gas, internet, and cable utilities. Whereas the HOA fees, water, sewage, and trash will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Tenants can freely use the shared swimming pool, shared sauna, hot tub, and tennis court!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Presidio Community Park, Presidio Park, and Mormon Battalion Memorial.

Bus lines:
88 Old Town - Fashion Valley - 0.3 mile
44 Old Town - Clairemont Square - 0.4 mile
105 Old Town - University City - 0.5 mile
10 Old Town - University/College - 0.8 mile

Rail lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.4 mile
COASTER - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5440863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 have any available units?
5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 have?
Some of 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 is pet friendly.
Does 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 offer parking?
Yes, 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 offers parking.
Does 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 have a pool?
Yes, 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 has a pool.
Does 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 have accessible units?
No, 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 does not have accessible units.
Does 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5605 Friars Rd Unit 272 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University