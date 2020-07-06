5602 Montezuma Road

Amenities

Features:

Furnished apartments

Private bedroom locks (2 bedrooms only)

40 TV Included

Full-sized bed

Sofa and side chair

Coffee and end table

Entertainment center

Storage closet

Full-sized kitchen

Dining table with chairs

Full-sized refrigerator

Electric oven/range

Garbage disposal

Dishwasher

Microwave

Dresser

Nightstand

Walk-in closets (in 1 bedrooms)

Study desk and chair

Private balconies (In select units)

Sprinkler system in each unit