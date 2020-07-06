All apartments in San Diego
5602 Montezuma Road
5602 Montezuma Road

5602 Montezuma Road · No Longer Available
Location

5602 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Utilities included except Electric. On site Covered Parking.

Features:
Furnished apartments
Private bedroom locks (2 bedrooms only)
40 TV Included
Full-sized bed
Sofa and side chair
Coffee and end table
Entertainment center
Storage closet
Full-sized kitchen
Dining table with chairs
Full-sized refrigerator
Electric oven/range
Garbage disposal
Dishwasher
Microwave
Dresser
Nightstand
Walk-in closets (in 1 bedrooms)
Study desk and chair
Private balconies (In select units)
Sprinkler system in each unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 Montezuma Road have any available units?
5602 Montezuma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 Montezuma Road have?
Some of 5602 Montezuma Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 Montezuma Road currently offering any rent specials?
5602 Montezuma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 Montezuma Road pet-friendly?
No, 5602 Montezuma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5602 Montezuma Road offer parking?
Yes, 5602 Montezuma Road offers parking.
Does 5602 Montezuma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 Montezuma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 Montezuma Road have a pool?
No, 5602 Montezuma Road does not have a pool.
Does 5602 Montezuma Road have accessible units?
No, 5602 Montezuma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 Montezuma Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5602 Montezuma Road has units with dishwashers.

