5602 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115 College West
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Utilities included except Electric. On site Covered Parking.
Features: Furnished apartments Private bedroom locks (2 bedrooms only) 40 TV Included Full-sized bed Sofa and side chair Coffee and end table Entertainment center Storage closet Full-sized kitchen Dining table with chairs Full-sized refrigerator Electric oven/range Garbage disposal Dishwasher Microwave Dresser Nightstand Walk-in closets (in 1 bedrooms) Study desk and chair Private balconies (In select units) Sprinkler system in each unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
