Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5582 Renaissance Ave. #1
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:25 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5582 Renaissance Ave. #1
5582 Renaissance Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5582 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have any available units?
5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have?
Some of 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 offer parking?
No, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 does not offer parking.
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have a pool?
Yes, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 has a pool.
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have accessible units?
No, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University