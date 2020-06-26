All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:25 AM

5582 Renaissance Ave. #1

5582 Renaissance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5582 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have any available units?
5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have?
Some of 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 offer parking?
No, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 does not offer parking.
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have a pool?
Yes, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 has a pool.
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have accessible units?
No, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5582 Renaissance Ave. #1 has units with dishwashers.
