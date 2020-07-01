5573 Forbes Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bed-1 Bath Single Story Home plus enclosed patio room, in Allied Gardens - Single story home located in San Diego, near local schools, shopping and dining.



This home has hardwood and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



There is forced heating and plenty of windows for fresh air. Property has washer and dryer hook ups available. There is a large enclosed patio room, fenced backyard and 2-car garage for parking.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644883)