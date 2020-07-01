All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

5573 Forbes Ave

5573 Forbes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5573 Forbes Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed-1 Bath Single Story Home plus enclosed patio room, in Allied Gardens - Single story home located in San Diego, near local schools, shopping and dining.

This home has hardwood and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

There is forced heating and plenty of windows for fresh air. Property has washer and dryer hook ups available. There is a large enclosed patio room, fenced backyard and 2-car garage for parking.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5573 Forbes Ave have any available units?
5573 Forbes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5573 Forbes Ave have?
Some of 5573 Forbes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5573 Forbes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5573 Forbes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5573 Forbes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5573 Forbes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5573 Forbes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5573 Forbes Ave offers parking.
Does 5573 Forbes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5573 Forbes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5573 Forbes Ave have a pool?
No, 5573 Forbes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5573 Forbes Ave have accessible units?
No, 5573 Forbes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5573 Forbes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5573 Forbes Ave has units with dishwashers.

