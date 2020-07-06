Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

5556 Mary Lane Drive Available 08/03/20 5 BR- 3 BA House with Huge Master Suite(LIKE A 6BR!) - All applicants & guarantors apply @ www.amgsd.com/vacancies



5 BR - 3 BA House (2,364sf - Like a 6br)

Master Suite, high ceilings(fits 3 ppl.), 2 large closets,

Master Bath w/over-sized tub, custom shower & 2 sinks.

Four other nice sized bedrooms that share 2 full baths.

Hardwood floors, tile or vinyl-plank flooring(no carpet).

Nice yard with patio(partial cover) & lawn.

Security bars with releases. Gated yard & steel gate to alley.

Large garage with auto door.

Right behind University Towers - 2 minute walk to SDSU.

Room for 7.



AMG Management & Realty

3545 Camino Del Rio S., #D San Diego, Ca 92108

www.AMGSD.com - CA Corp. BRE Lic# 01847013



No Pets Allowed



