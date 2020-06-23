Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5550 Balboa Arms Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5550 Balboa Arms Dr
5550 Balboa Arms Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5550 Balboa Arms Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Deposit:600.00
Rent: 1,950.00 - 2,070.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5550 Balboa Arms Dr have any available units?
5550 Balboa Arms Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5550 Balboa Arms Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Balboa Arms Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Balboa Arms Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Balboa Arms Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5550 Balboa Arms Dr offer parking?
No, 5550 Balboa Arms Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5550 Balboa Arms Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 Balboa Arms Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Balboa Arms Dr have a pool?
No, 5550 Balboa Arms Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5550 Balboa Arms Dr have accessible units?
No, 5550 Balboa Arms Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Balboa Arms Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Balboa Arms Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5550 Balboa Arms Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5550 Balboa Arms Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
