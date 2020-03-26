All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

555 Front St. #1703

555 Front St · (760) 746-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Front St, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 555 Front St. #1703 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Downtown Condo with Ocean Views, Pool, Underground Parking - Spectacular ocean and bay views from every room in this spacious 17th floor, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo. Enjoy one of the best water views in downtown San Diego with floor to ceiling windows. Unobstructed views in this well-laid out, condo located in the coveted Marina District of downtown San Diego. High-end appliances, wine fridge, new washer and dryer and a private balcony with views of the Bay, Coronado Bridge, the Pacific Ocean, and more.

This residence has wood floors throughout, on-site 24-hour private security guards, professional staff, heated pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area, gym, conference room, party room and more. You will be living in the Horizons which is a tropical oasis high-rise in the city. The Horizons is walking distance to the Gaslamp, Petco Park, Seaport Village, Horton Plaza. Horizons is also located across the street from the San Diego Convention Center, Marriott Marquis and Manchester Grand Hyatt. This is a very private community with only 5 units on each floor. Also included are two reserved parking spaces in an underground, secure parking structure. Approx. 1215 sq. ft. 11-month lease. $4,100/month.

Call Monica at 760-746-7777 or email at moperfecttest@gmail.com for more information.
Must have a credit score of at least 700.

(RLNE5788694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Front St. #1703 have any available units?
555 Front St. #1703 has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Front St. #1703 have?
Some of 555 Front St. #1703's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Front St. #1703 currently offering any rent specials?
555 Front St. #1703 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Front St. #1703 pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Front St. #1703 is pet friendly.
Does 555 Front St. #1703 offer parking?
Yes, 555 Front St. #1703 does offer parking.
Does 555 Front St. #1703 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Front St. #1703 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Front St. #1703 have a pool?
Yes, 555 Front St. #1703 has a pool.
Does 555 Front St. #1703 have accessible units?
No, 555 Front St. #1703 does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Front St. #1703 have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Front St. #1703 does not have units with dishwashers.
