555 Front St. #1703

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking gym

Downtown Condo with Ocean Views, Pool, Underground Parking - Spectacular ocean and bay views from every room in this spacious 17th floor, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo. Enjoy one of the best water views in downtown San Diego with floor to ceiling windows. Unobstructed views in this well-laid out, condo located in the coveted Marina District of downtown San Diego. High-end appliances, wine fridge, new washer and dryer and a private balcony with views of the Bay, Coronado Bridge, the Pacific Ocean, and more.



This residence has wood floors throughout, on-site 24-hour private security guards, professional staff, heated pool, jacuzzi, BBQ area, gym, conference room, party room and more. You will be living in the Horizons which is a tropical oasis high-rise in the city. The Horizons is walking distance to the Gaslamp, Petco Park, Seaport Village, Horton Plaza. Horizons is also located across the street from the San Diego Convention Center, Marriott Marquis and Manchester Grand Hyatt. This is a very private community with only 5 units on each floor. Also included are two reserved parking spaces in an underground, secure parking structure. Approx. 1215 sq. ft. 11-month lease. $4,100/month.



Call Monica at 760-746-7777 or email at moperfecttest@gmail.com for more information.

Must have a credit score of at least 700.



(RLNE5788694)