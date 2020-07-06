All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

5539 Dorothy Drive

5539 Dorothy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5539 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5539 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
5539 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5539 Dorothy Drive have?
Some of 5539 Dorothy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5539 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5539 Dorothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5539 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5539 Dorothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5539 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5539 Dorothy Drive offers parking.
Does 5539 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5539 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5539 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 5539 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5539 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5539 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5539 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5539 Dorothy Drive has units with dishwashers.

