5533 Adobe Falls Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Conveniently located, upper level 2 bed/2 bath condo with over 1100 sq ft located in Del Cerro. Inside youll admire the statement eat-in kitchen with elegant wood cabinetry, ample counter space and wine fridge. The oversized living room overlooks the patio with an extra storage closet. Master bedroom has two built in closets and a convenient ensuite bathroom with sliding barn door. In unit laundry and 2 assigned parking spots included! The community offers mature park like landscaping, pool, spa, BBQs, community room and laundry center. Great location that feels secluded but minutes to the freeways, SDSU, trolley, Qualcomm and shopping.