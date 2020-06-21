All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5533 Adobe Falls Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5533 Adobe Falls Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:17 PM

5533 Adobe Falls Dr

5533 Adobe Falls Road · (760) 702-4693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5533 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Conveniently located, upper level 2 bed/2 bath condo with over 1100 sq ft located in Del Cerro. Inside youll admire the statement eat-in kitchen with elegant wood cabinetry, ample counter space and wine fridge. The oversized living room overlooks the patio with an extra storage closet. Master bedroom has two built in closets and a convenient ensuite bathroom with sliding barn door. In unit laundry and 2 assigned parking spots included! The community offers mature park like landscaping, pool, spa, BBQs, community room and laundry center. Great location that feels secluded but minutes to the freeways, SDSU, trolley, Qualcomm and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Adobe Falls Dr have any available units?
5533 Adobe Falls Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5533 Adobe Falls Dr have?
Some of 5533 Adobe Falls Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 Adobe Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Adobe Falls Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Adobe Falls Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5533 Adobe Falls Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5533 Adobe Falls Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5533 Adobe Falls Dr does offer parking.
Does 5533 Adobe Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 Adobe Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Adobe Falls Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5533 Adobe Falls Dr has a pool.
Does 5533 Adobe Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 5533 Adobe Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Adobe Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Adobe Falls Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5533 Adobe Falls Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity