Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 553 Bonair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
553 Bonair Street
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
553 Bonair Street
553 Bonair Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
553 Bonair Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 553 Bonair Street have any available units?
553 Bonair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 553 Bonair Street currently offering any rent specials?
553 Bonair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Bonair Street pet-friendly?
No, 553 Bonair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 553 Bonair Street offer parking?
No, 553 Bonair Street does not offer parking.
Does 553 Bonair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Bonair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Bonair Street have a pool?
No, 553 Bonair Street does not have a pool.
Does 553 Bonair Street have accessible units?
No, 553 Bonair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Bonair Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 Bonair Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 553 Bonair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 553 Bonair Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University