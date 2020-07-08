All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

553 Bonair Street

553 Bonair Street · No Longer Available
Location

553 Bonair Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Bonair Street have any available units?
553 Bonair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 553 Bonair Street currently offering any rent specials?
553 Bonair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Bonair Street pet-friendly?
No, 553 Bonair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 553 Bonair Street offer parking?
No, 553 Bonair Street does not offer parking.
Does 553 Bonair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Bonair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Bonair Street have a pool?
No, 553 Bonair Street does not have a pool.
Does 553 Bonair Street have accessible units?
No, 553 Bonair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Bonair Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 Bonair Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 553 Bonair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 553 Bonair Street does not have units with air conditioning.

