Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

5515 San Roberto

5515 San Roberto · No Longer Available
Location

5515 San Roberto, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 San Roberto have any available units?
5515 San Roberto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 San Roberto have?
Some of 5515 San Roberto's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 San Roberto currently offering any rent specials?
5515 San Roberto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 San Roberto pet-friendly?
No, 5515 San Roberto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5515 San Roberto offer parking?
No, 5515 San Roberto does not offer parking.
Does 5515 San Roberto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5515 San Roberto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 San Roberto have a pool?
Yes, 5515 San Roberto has a pool.
Does 5515 San Roberto have accessible units?
No, 5515 San Roberto does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 San Roberto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 San Roberto has units with dishwashers.

