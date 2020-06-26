All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5512 Renaissance Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5512 Renaissance Avenue
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

5512 Renaissance Avenue

5512 Renaissance Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5512 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Renaissance Avenue have any available units?
5512 Renaissance Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 Renaissance Avenue have?
Some of 5512 Renaissance Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Renaissance Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Renaissance Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Renaissance Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Renaissance Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5512 Renaissance Avenue offer parking?
No, 5512 Renaissance Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5512 Renaissance Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5512 Renaissance Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Renaissance Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5512 Renaissance Avenue has a pool.
Does 5512 Renaissance Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5512 Renaissance Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Renaissance Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 Renaissance Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University