San Diego, CA
5510 Dorothy Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

5510 Dorothy Drive

5510 Dorothy Drive
Location

5510 Dorothy Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
5510
- 5 Bedrooms (2 Doubles 3 Singles)
- Up to 7 or 8 people can fit comfortably in this house depending on bed sizes
- 3 Bathrooms
- 1 Living Room
- 1 Kitchen
- $6000/month ($857 per person)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
5510 Dorothy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Dorothy Drive have?
Some of 5510 Dorothy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Dorothy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5510 Dorothy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5510 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Dorothy Drive offers parking.
Does 5510 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 5510 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5510 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5510 Dorothy Drive has units with dishwashers.

