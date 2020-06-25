All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:34 AM

5503 Alleghany Street

5503 Alleghany Street · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Alleghany Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5503 Alleghany Street Available 10/19/19 3 Bedroom House in Paradise Hills - * Partially Furnished
* Located for easy commute to 32nd Street Naval Base, Colleges and Downtown
* Apply online www.aarepm.com

(RLNE4871042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Alleghany Street have any available units?
5503 Alleghany Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Alleghany Street have?
Some of 5503 Alleghany Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Alleghany Street currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Alleghany Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Alleghany Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Alleghany Street is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Alleghany Street offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Alleghany Street offers parking.
Does 5503 Alleghany Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Alleghany Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Alleghany Street have a pool?
No, 5503 Alleghany Street does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Alleghany Street have accessible units?
No, 5503 Alleghany Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Alleghany Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Alleghany Street does not have units with dishwashers.
