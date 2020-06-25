5503 Alleghany Street, San Diego, CA 92139 Paradise Hills
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5503 Alleghany Street Available 10/19/19 3 Bedroom House in Paradise Hills - * Partially Furnished * Located for easy commute to 32nd Street Naval Base, Colleges and Downtown * Apply online www.aarepm.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
