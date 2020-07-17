All apartments in San Diego
550 FRONT ST 607

550 Front Street · (858) 229-4939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 607 · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
media room
sauna
*Downt. San Diego Luxury Hi-Rise Livng. Gor. VIEWS - Property Id: 294247

*The Pinnacle is a luxury hi-rise including one of the best LOCATIONS in town because of the Elegance & Quality of the Units. The Pinnacle offers an amazing location right in the MARINA DISTRICT. Just across the street is Seaport Village, Hyatt & Marriott Hotels, Convention Center also so many restaurants, shops within MARINA & GASLAMP just blocks away.
Hi-Rise condos here are very well equipped and finished and have a unique feature in the higher than average ceiling (over 10 ft.) Many units at Pinnacle capture Magnificient VIEWS of CORONADO, the BAY, and the CITY.
*The Pinnacle condos offer (GREAT AMENITIES) and the best among Downtown San Diego condos.
*Amenities include a GYM, LAP-POOL & JACUZZI, SAUNA & STEAM Room, COMM. Room with KITCHEN, Outdoor BBQ Area, MOVIE THEATER, GUEST Suite that residents can rent for the night for out of town visitors, Etc.
Pinnacle's Lobby & Reception area is extravagant of course 24 Hour Security & Concierge.
1 car garage, Bike space on availability
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 FRONT ST 607 have any available units?
550 FRONT ST 607 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 FRONT ST 607 have?
Some of 550 FRONT ST 607's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 FRONT ST 607 currently offering any rent specials?
550 FRONT ST 607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 FRONT ST 607 pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 FRONT ST 607 is pet friendly.
Does 550 FRONT ST 607 offer parking?
Yes, 550 FRONT ST 607 offers parking.
Does 550 FRONT ST 607 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 FRONT ST 607 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 FRONT ST 607 have a pool?
Yes, 550 FRONT ST 607 has a pool.
Does 550 FRONT ST 607 have accessible units?
No, 550 FRONT ST 607 does not have accessible units.
Does 550 FRONT ST 607 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 FRONT ST 607 has units with dishwashers.
