550 FRONT ST 607

*Downt. San Diego Luxury Hi-Rise Livng. Gor. VIEWS - Property Id: 294247
*The Pinnacle is a luxury hi-rise including one of the best LOCATIONS in town because of the Elegance & Quality of the Units. The Pinnacle offers an amazing location right in the MARINA DISTRICT. Just across the street is Seaport Village, Hyatt & Marriott Hotels, Convention Center also so many restaurants, shops within MARINA & GASLAMP just blocks away.
Hi-Rise condos here are very well equipped and finished and have a unique feature in the higher than average ceiling (over 10 ft.) Many units at Pinnacle capture Magnificient VIEWS of CORONADO, the BAY, and the CITY.
*The Pinnacle condos offer (GREAT AMENITIES) and the best among Downtown San Diego condos.
*Amenities include a GYM, LAP-POOL & JACUZZI, SAUNA & STEAM Room, COMM. Room with KITCHEN, Outdoor BBQ Area, MOVIE THEATER, GUEST Suite that residents can rent for the night for out of town visitors, Etc.
Pinnacle's Lobby & Reception area is extravagant of course 24 Hour Security & Concierge.
1 car garage, Bike space on availability
