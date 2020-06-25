550 15th St #203

Amenities

Downtown Studio Condo in The Element- East Village - This single level studio condo is located on the second floor of The Element and faces Market. Unit features new carpet, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, fridge included. Bathroom features granite counter and tub/ shower combo. Stackable laundry closet off of kitchen with washer and dryer included. One dedicated underground, secured parking spot. Complex features secured entry, gym and courtyard. Walking distance to Petco Park, Albertsons, Trolley and Gas Lamp District.



