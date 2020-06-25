All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
550 15th St #203
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

550 15th St #203

550 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

550 15th St, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downtown Studio Condo in The Element- East Village - This single level studio condo is located on the second floor of The Element and faces Market. Unit features new carpet, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, fridge included. Bathroom features granite counter and tub/ shower combo. Stackable laundry closet off of kitchen with washer and dryer included. One dedicated underground, secured parking spot. Complex features secured entry, gym and courtyard. Walking distance to Petco Park, Albertsons, Trolley and Gas Lamp District.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE4647925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 15th St #203 have any available units?
550 15th St #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 15th St #203 have?
Some of 550 15th St #203's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 15th St #203 currently offering any rent specials?
550 15th St #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 15th St #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 15th St #203 is pet friendly.
Does 550 15th St #203 offer parking?
Yes, 550 15th St #203 offers parking.
Does 550 15th St #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 15th St #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 15th St #203 have a pool?
No, 550 15th St #203 does not have a pool.
Does 550 15th St #203 have accessible units?
No, 550 15th St #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 550 15th St #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 15th St #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
