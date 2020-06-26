All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5491 Caminito Vista Lujo
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

5491 Caminito Vista Lujo

5491 Caminito Vista Lujo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5491 Caminito Vista Lujo, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo have any available units?
5491 Caminito Vista Lujo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo have?
Some of 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo currently offering any rent specials?
5491 Caminito Vista Lujo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo pet-friendly?
No, 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo offer parking?
No, 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo does not offer parking.
Does 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo have a pool?
Yes, 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo has a pool.
Does 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo have accessible units?
No, 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo does not have accessible units.
Does 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5491 Caminito Vista Lujo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University