San Diego, CA
5481 Harvest Run
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

5481 Harvest Run

5481 Harvest Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5481 Harvest Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5481 Harvest Run have any available units?
5481 Harvest Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5481 Harvest Run have?
Some of 5481 Harvest Run's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5481 Harvest Run currently offering any rent specials?
5481 Harvest Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5481 Harvest Run pet-friendly?
No, 5481 Harvest Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5481 Harvest Run offer parking?
Yes, 5481 Harvest Run offers parking.
Does 5481 Harvest Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5481 Harvest Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5481 Harvest Run have a pool?
Yes, 5481 Harvest Run has a pool.
Does 5481 Harvest Run have accessible units?
No, 5481 Harvest Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5481 Harvest Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5481 Harvest Run has units with dishwashers.
