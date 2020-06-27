All apartments in San Diego
5478 Baja Drive

5478 Baja Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5478 Baja Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Admirable 1,500-square-foot, single-family home located on the friendly College West neighborhood in San Diego, California.

This unfurnished home has 4 comfy bedrooms, 2 tidy bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage plus on-street parking.

Its bright and airy interior features carpet floors, fireplace, sliding glass door, big windows and high vaulted ceilings. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are furnished with mirror-fronted built-in closets for storage. Its bathrooms have flush toilets, medicine cabinet, vanity, and shower stall enclosed in a framed glass panel.

There is installed heating for climate control.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.

Exterior has a patio and front yard/backyard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family.

No pets allowed.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The property owner will be responsible for the landscaping.

The property is close to the parks.

Nearby parks: Smith Field, Aztec Bowl, and Scripps Park.

Nearby Schools:
Hardy Elementary School - 0.26 miles, 9/10
Lewis Middle School - 1.93 miles, 7/10
Patrick Henry High School - 2.48 miles, 9/10
Language Academy - 0.89 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
11 SDSU - Skyline Hills - 0.2 mile
955 National City - San Diego State University - 0.2 mile
936 Spring Valley SDSU - 0.4 mile
115 El Cajon T.C. - SDSU T.C. - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.5 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5061466)

