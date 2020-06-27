5478 Baja Drive

Amenities
Admirable 1,500-square-foot, single-family home located on the friendly College West neighborhood in San Diego, California.
This unfurnished home has 4 comfy bedrooms, 2 tidy bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage plus on-street parking.
Its bright and airy interior features carpet floors, fireplace, sliding glass door, big windows and high vaulted ceilings. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are furnished with mirror-fronted built-in closets for storage. Its bathrooms have flush toilets, medicine cabinet, vanity, and shower stall enclosed in a framed glass panel.
There is installed heating for climate control.
An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.
Exterior has a patio and front yard/backyard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family.
No pets allowed.
Owner prefers non-smokers.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The property owner will be responsible for the landscaping.
The property is close to the parks.
Nearby parks: Smith Field, Aztec Bowl, and Scripps Park.
Nearby Schools:
Hardy Elementary School - 0.26 miles, 9/10
Lewis Middle School - 1.93 miles, 7/10
Patrick Henry High School - 2.48 miles, 9/10
Language Academy - 0.89 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
11 SDSU - Skyline Hills - 0.2 mile
955 National City - San Diego State University - 0.2 mile
936 Spring Valley SDSU - 0.4 mile
115 El Cajon T.C. - SDSU T.C. - 0.4 mile
Rail lines:
Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.5 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5061466)