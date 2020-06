Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

*** No Showings until Saturday June 20 ***** This tri-level home is available for rent JULY 2020. Built in 2016 this brand new home has 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath on 3rd Floor and 1/2 bath on main and 2nd floor. Home features A/C, Washer and Dryer, all appliances, balcony, and large open layout.