Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 545 Fern Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
545 Fern Glen
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
545 Fern Glen
545 Fern Gln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
545 Fern Gln, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 545 Fern Glen have any available units?
545 Fern Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 545 Fern Glen currently offering any rent specials?
545 Fern Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Fern Glen pet-friendly?
No, 545 Fern Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 545 Fern Glen offer parking?
No, 545 Fern Glen does not offer parking.
Does 545 Fern Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 Fern Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Fern Glen have a pool?
No, 545 Fern Glen does not have a pool.
Does 545 Fern Glen have accessible units?
No, 545 Fern Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Fern Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Fern Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Fern Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Fern Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University