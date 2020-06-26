All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

545 Fern Glen

545 Fern Gln · No Longer Available
Location

545 Fern Gln, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Fern Glen have any available units?
545 Fern Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 545 Fern Glen currently offering any rent specials?
545 Fern Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Fern Glen pet-friendly?
No, 545 Fern Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 545 Fern Glen offer parking?
No, 545 Fern Glen does not offer parking.
Does 545 Fern Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 Fern Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Fern Glen have a pool?
No, 545 Fern Glen does not have a pool.
Does 545 Fern Glen have accessible units?
No, 545 Fern Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Fern Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Fern Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Fern Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Fern Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
