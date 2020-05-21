All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5433 Harvest Run Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5433 Harvest Run Dr
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM

5433 Harvest Run Dr

5433 Harvest Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5433 Harvest Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have any available units?
5433 Harvest Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have?
Some of 5433 Harvest Run Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5433 Harvest Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5433 Harvest Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 Harvest Run Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5433 Harvest Run Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5433 Harvest Run Dr offers parking.
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5433 Harvest Run Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have a pool?
No, 5433 Harvest Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 5433 Harvest Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5433 Harvest Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University