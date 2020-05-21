Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5433 Harvest Run Dr
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:59 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5433 Harvest Run Dr
5433 Harvest Run Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5433 Harvest Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have any available units?
5433 Harvest Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have?
Some of 5433 Harvest Run Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5433 Harvest Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5433 Harvest Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 Harvest Run Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5433 Harvest Run Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5433 Harvest Run Dr offers parking.
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5433 Harvest Run Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have a pool?
No, 5433 Harvest Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 5433 Harvest Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 Harvest Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5433 Harvest Run Dr has units with dishwashers.
