Last updated September 6 2019

5431 Mary Lane Drive

5431 Mary Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5431 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
- 8 Bedrooms (3 Doubles 5 Singles) - Up to 11 people
- 4 Bathrooms
- 2 Living Rooms
- 2 Kitchens
- 2 Walk in Closets
- Outdoor Spa
- Backyard Deck w/ Canyon View - $8800/month ($800 per person)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Mary Lane Drive have any available units?
5431 Mary Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5431 Mary Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Mary Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Mary Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Mary Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5431 Mary Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 5431 Mary Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5431 Mary Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Mary Lane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Mary Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 5431 Mary Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Mary Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5431 Mary Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Mary Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Mary Lane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 Mary Lane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 Mary Lane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

