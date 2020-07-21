All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:36 PM

5428 Santa Sofia

5428 Santa Sofia · No Longer Available
Location

5428 Santa Sofia, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Santa Sofia have any available units?
5428 Santa Sofia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 Santa Sofia have?
Some of 5428 Santa Sofia's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Santa Sofia currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Santa Sofia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Santa Sofia pet-friendly?
No, 5428 Santa Sofia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5428 Santa Sofia offer parking?
No, 5428 Santa Sofia does not offer parking.
Does 5428 Santa Sofia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5428 Santa Sofia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Santa Sofia have a pool?
Yes, 5428 Santa Sofia has a pool.
Does 5428 Santa Sofia have accessible units?
No, 5428 Santa Sofia does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Santa Sofia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5428 Santa Sofia has units with dishwashers.
